Emirates Launches Global Sale

Emirates launched its global sale today, January 11, and is looking to make up for lost time with a range of attractive offers.

All-inclusive Economy Class return fares from Ireland start at €459 to Dubai, €599 to the Far East and Australasia and €569 to Africa; with Business Class fares starting at €2,219 to Dubai, €2,329 to the Far East and Australasia and €2,039 to Africa.

Bookings have to be made between 11 January and 18 January 2021 for travel between 11 January and 15 June 2021. Emirates customers can travel with peace of mind with the airline’s flexible booking options and multi-risk travel insurance including COVID-19 cover with every flight.

My Emirates Pass is also back and has been extended this year giving customers even more chances to explore UAE for less. Emirates’ customers flying to and through Dubai from now to 30 September 2021 can take advantage of the exclusive offers by simply presenting their Emirates boarding pass and a valid form of identification at any of the participating outlets. The offer includes discounts in over 300 restaurants across the country and in over 35 spas in world-class hotels. It also unlocks offers at many tourist attractions including Atlantis Aquaventure and At the Top Burj Khalifa. The full list of participating outlets can be found here: emirates.com/myemiratespass.*