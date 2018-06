Emirates Launches June Seat Sale for Economy Class

Starting at €489 return, holidaymakers from Ireland can head east to destinations across the Emirates network in the airline’s Economy Class June seat sale. Clients can book until 30th June 2018 for travel between 18th August and 14th December 2018 and between 14th January and 31st March 2019. The fares from Dublin are inclusive of all taxes and charges.

The destinations include:

* Dubai from €489

* Bangkok from €539

* Bali from €745

* Perth from €949