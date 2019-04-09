News

Emirates Mystery Callers Just Might Call on You

Emirates Mystery Callers Just Might Call on You

Emirates is out and about visiting agents this week as part of its Easter Sales Blitz with lovely chocolates from onboard partners Butlers.

So watch out for their mystery callers for the chance of a prize!

 

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

Related Items

More in News

Selective Travel NI are off to Istanbul with Turkish Airlines

Michael FloodApril 9, 2019
Read More

Turkish Airlines is TCI Business Partner of the Year

Neil SteedmanApril 9, 2019
Read More

The Travel Corporation Seeks Sales, Events and Social Media Executive

Neil SteedmanApril 9, 2019
Read More

Harry is the New ‘Apprentice-Ship’ for Royal Carribbean

Michael FloodApril 9, 2019
Read More

Western Massachusetts Has Something Different to Offer

Ian BloomfieldApril 9, 2019
Read More

ITTN’s Great Value Travel Deals – 9th April 2019

Neil SteedmanApril 9, 2019
Read More

CAR Issues New Travel Agent Licence

Neil SteedmanApril 9, 2019
Read More

Dublin Airport App Tracks 30,000+ Assets 

Neil SteedmanApril 9, 2019
Read More

World Travel and Tourism Council Launches Global Taskforce

Michael FloodApril 9, 2019
Read More

Copyright © 2019 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland