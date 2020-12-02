Emirates Offers Free 5-Star Hotel Stay in Dubai

Emirates is making getaways to Dubai even more attractive with a complimentary stay at the JW Marriot Marquis Dubai, one of the world’s tallest 5-star hotels. The skyscraper hotel features award-winning dining options, its own shopping galleria and spa, and is located near attractions such as the Dubai Mall, Burj Khalifa and the Dubai Opera.

Travellers who book return Economy Class tickets to Dubai from 2 December to 23 December for travel until 28 February 2021 will be eligible for a complimentary one-night stay at the JW Marriot Marquis on their first night in Dubai. Customers booked in First Class and Business Class will receive two complimentary nights’ stay from the day of arrival. For more information and bookings visit the Irish website

Emirates customers can travel with peace of mind with the airline’s flexible booking options and newly introduced multi-risk travel insurance including Covid-19 cover with every flight. Emirates has also implemented a comprehensive set of measures at every step of the customer journey to ensure the safety of its customers and employees.

Emirates has been rated the safest airline in the world in its response to the Covid-19 Pandemic according to the Safe Travel Barometer. It has the highest ‘Safe Travel Score’ among 230+ airlines evaluated worldwide. The score is based on an independent audit of 26 health and safety parameters evaluating safety protocols, traveller convenience and service excellence announced by airlines.

All passengers departing Dublin with Emirates must take a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test from a registered medical facility up to 72 hours prior to their departure date and present a negative test certificate at the airport. Passengers returning to or flying into Dublin with Emirates may also be required to take a further test in Dubai. Passengers are asked to check the requirements of the country to which they are travelling, at the time of travel, and adhere to any country requirements and guidelines in relation to testing and quarantine. Children under the age of 12 and passengers with a severe or moderate disability are exempt from the PCR test. More information here

Dubai is open and ready to welcome tourists with the highest levels of safety protocols in place to keep its residents and visitors safe. The city has an eclectic mix of outdoor offerings including beaches, golf courses and fine dining restaurants.