Emirates offers year-long benefit to students and their families

Emirates has introduced an exciting new deal that will help international students to see more of their family, and more of the world during the year.

Whether it is to travel between home and school, or to see more of the world with friends during school breaks throughout the year, student travellers can enjoy special discounts off Economy and Business class fares, additional baggage on top of Emirates’ generous standard allowance, and a free date change of their booking up until 7 days before travel.

In addition, their family and companions can also enjoy this unique offer, as long as they are accompanied by the student on one of the trip sectors.

Millions of students have chosen to further their education in institutions outside of their home country, and data from the UNESCO Institute for Statistics shows that the figure is on a rising trend as young people become more savvy about their travel and education options. Many international students also travel during the school year with their friends or to gain new experiences.

In line with Emirates’ proposition as a global connector of people and places, the airline is launching this offer to encourage students to see more of the world and help them visit their families more often, with flexibility to amend their booking in case travel plans change.

Tickets must be booked by 31 October 2020, using the promotional code STUDENT. All tickets have a maximum stay validity of 12 months. For more information on the offer, visit: www.emirates.com/studentoffer2020

Students can earn miles to redeem flights, upgrades and a range of exciting rewards when they sign up to the Emirates Skywards loyalty programme.

Health and safety: Emirates has implemented a comprehensive set of measures at every step of the customer journey to ensure the safety of its customers and employees on the ground and in the air, including the distribution of complimentary hygiene kits containing masks, gloves, hand sanitiser and antibacterial wipes to all customers. For more information on these measures and the services available on each flight, visit: www.emirates.com/yoursafety.

Ensuring the safety of travellers, visitors, and the community, COVID-19 PCR tests are mandatory for all inbound and transit passengers arriving to Dubai (and the UAE), including UAE citizens, residents and tourists, irrespective of the country they are coming from.

Free, global cover for COVID-19 related costs: Customers can now travel with confidence, as Emirates has committed to cover COVID-19 related medical expenses, free of cost, should they be diagnosed with COVID-19 during their travel while they are away from home. This cover is immediately effective for customers flying on Emirates until 31 October 2020 (first flight to be completed on or before 31 October 2020), and is valid for 31 days from the moment they fly the first sector of their journey. This means Emirates customers can continue to benefit from the added assurance of this cover, even if they travel onwards to another city after arriving at their Emirates destination. For more details: www.emirates.com/COVID19assistance