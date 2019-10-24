Emirates – One of Four Headline Sponsors for 2019 ITTN Awards

The 28th ITTN Awards, Ireland’s travel industry ‘Oscars’, has four Headline Sponsors (Emirates, Hertz, Malta Tourist Authority, and the Spanish Tourist Office), nine Sponsors (Amazing Thailand, Cork Airport, Expedia TAAP, Las Vegas CVA, Salou Tourist Board, Shannon Airport, Silversea, The Travel Corporation, and Turkish Airlines), and two Supporting Companies (Clayton Hotels and Grant Thornton).

In 2019, Emirates celebrated seven years of flying from Ireland and in that time the airline has established a market leadership position on a wide number of routes to the Middle East, Far East, Australia and Indian Ocean, to name but a few. In growing the business, Emirates has had to overcome many challenges but the airline is now stronger than ever and the outlook is very bright indeed.

This is down to a number of elements including the most comprehensive schedule east and south, a strong brand, a great team of people, state-of-the-art aircraft, and award-winning products across all cabins, with unparalleled service provided with great care by the best cabin crew.

But what really makes Emirates Ireland such a huge success is the support and co-operation that the airline receives from its travel trade partners. Emirates firmly believes in investing in the trade channel, driving it to be as successful as it can be. Up and down the island of Ireland the sales team, now one of the largest outdoor/indoor sales teams in Irish aviation, spend all their time working collaboratively with travel trade partners, large and small, business and leisure, to ensure they are maximising all of the collective advantages and together facing down any challenges that come their way.

In this regard Emirates remains committed to providing its trade partners with the most efficient indoor sales support. In their experience, this is sometimes where the real strength of a trade relationship comes to the fore – and the airline certainly believes that it is critical to be there for you when you need them.

Emirates’ sponsorship commitments are well known around the world and this year it was delighted to host trade partners at a wide variety of events in Ireland and abroad. These included several groups to watch Arsenal play at the Emirates stadium in London, a number of rugby internationals, trips to Real Madrid, the FA Cup Final, the final stage of the Giro ‘D’Italia, and the French Open Tennis at Roland Garros. There was also an enjoyable family day at Tayto Park and, of course, Emirates looked after a large group of travel trade partners in picturesque Lahinch at the Irish Open in July. Despite the long bus journey, everyone got to see some great golf and had time for some fun also!

Enda Corneille added: “As we shortly face into another year, our approach and commitment to our Irish travel trade partners remains strong and steadfast. We all know how challenging the market can be and how our industry is so susceptible to shocks. Our strong belief is that we are stronger together and working by your side, we can overcome any challenges that may present themselves.

“On behalf of the entire Emirates Ireland team, I want to sincerely thank you for your continued support and co-operation and we look forward to continuing to work closely with you in 2020 and beyond.”