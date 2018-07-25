Emirates – One of Three Gold Headline Sponsors for 2018 Irish Travel Trade Awards

The 27th Irish Travel Trade Awards, Ireland’s travel industry ‘Oscars’ currently has three Gold Headline Sponsors (Emirates, Hertz, and the Spanish Tourist Office), five Silver Sponsors (Cork Airport, Shannon Airport, Silversea, The Travel Corporation, and TUI Ireland), and two Supporting Companies (Clayton Hotels and Grant Thornton).

In his message to Irish travel agents, Enda Corneille, Country Manager Ireland, Emirates, said: “In 2018, Emirates celebrated six years flying from Ireland and in that time the airline has established a market leadership position on a wide number of routes to the Middle East, the Indian Ocean, the Far East, and Australia, to name but a few. In growing the business, we have had to overcome many challenges, but I am happy to report that we are now stronger than ever and the outlook is very bright indeed.

“The strength of Emirates in Ireland is down to a number of elements – the most comprehensive schedule East and South, a very strong brand, great people, state-of-the-art aircraft, and award-winning products across all cabins, with unparalleled service provided with great care by the best cabin crew in the skies.

“But what really makes Emirates Ireland such a huge success is the support and co-operation that we gratefully receive from you, our travel trade partners. We firmly believe in investing in our trade channel, driving it to be as successful as it can be. Up and down the island of Ireland our sales team, now one of the largest outdoor/indoor sales teams in Irish aviation, spend all their time working collaboratively with our travel trade partners, large and small, business and leisure, to ensure that we are maximising all of our collective advantages and together facing down any challenges that come our way.

“In this regard we remain committed to providing our trade partners with the most efficient indoor sales support. In our experience, this is sometimes where the real strength of a trade relationship comes to the fore. Not all airlines see it as we do – but we certainly believe that it is critical to be there for you when you need us.

“Emirates’ sponsorship commitments are well known around the world and this year we were delighted to host our trade partners at a wide variety of events, in Ireland and abroad. These included several groups to watch Arsenal play at the Emirates stadium in London, a number of rugby internationals, trips to Real Madrid, the FA Cup Final, the final stage of the Giro d’Italia, the Ryder cup in Paris, and the French Open Tennis at Roland Garros. We also had an enjoyable family day at Tayto Park and, of course, we looked after a large group of travel trade partners at the picturesque Ballyliffin Golf Club in Co Donegal for the Irish Open in July. Despite the long bus journey, everyone got to see some great golf and also had time for some fun!

“As we soon face into another year, our approach and our commitment to our Irish travel trade partners remains strong and steadfast. We all know how challenging the market can be and how our industry is so susceptible to shocks. Our strong belief is that we are stronger together and, working by your side, we can overcome any challenges that may present themselves.

“On behalf of the entire Emirates Ireland team, I want to sincerely thank you for your continued support and co-operation and we look forward to continuing to work closely with you in 2019 and beyond.”

