Emirates to Operate A380 on All Services to Beijing and Shanghai

In response to demand, Emirates will provide an all-A380 service on its Beijing (PEK) and Shanghai (PVG) services when it upgrades the second daily flights, EK308/EK309 on its PEK route and EK304/305 on its PVG route, from 1st July 2017, replacing the current Boeing 777-300ER operations.

The move will increase capacity to both Beijing and Shanghai, offering Emirates passengers even more seamless A380-to-A380 connections between the two Chinese cities and over 30 international points, including 18 points in Ireland and the rest of Europe, via its hub in Dubai. This upgrade strengthens Emirates’ overall mainland China offering, which also includes services to Guangzhou, Yinchuan and Zhengzhou.

The Emirates A380, which offers up to 519 seats in a three-class configuration on Chinese routes, now flies to seven North Asian cities, including Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Hong Kong, Taipei, Seoul in South Korea and Narita, Japan.

On Emirates flights to and from China, passengers in all classes can enjoy local Chinese cuisine, and industry-leading service from Chinese-speaking cabin crew. Passengers can also enjoy over 2,500 channels of the latest films and TV shows, including Chinese content, as well as music and games on Emirates’ ice Digital Widescreen, which has been named World’s Best Inflight Entertainment at the Skytrax World Airline Awards for a record 12 years running. Emirates was also named Best Airline in the World in TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards for Airlines 2017.

First and Business Class passengers on the Emirates A380 can spend time during their flight socialising in the Onboard Lounge on the upper deck of the aircraft, and First Class passengers can enjoy exclusive use of the onboard shower spas to refresh during flights. Premium customers are also offered complimentary chauffeur drive services to and from Beijing and Shanghai airports, lounge access and priority check-in. Emirates also offers generous baggage allowances, with up to 35kg in Economy Class, 40kg in Business Class and 50kg in First Class.

Emirates is the world’s largest A380 operator with 95 of the double-decked aircraft in its fleet and a further 47 on order. Emirates is the first and only airline in the world to operate a fleet of all Airbus A380 and Boeing 777 aircraft for its passenger flights.