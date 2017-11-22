Emirates Partners with Thales for Next-Generation Broadband Connectivity

Emirates and Thales have signed a new agreement to equip the carrier’s Boeing 777X fleet with the next-generation broadband inflight connectivity using Inmarsat GX global network. The partnership will give Emirates customers best-in-class connectivity with speeds up to 50Mbps on Boeing 777X aircraft due for delivery starting in 2020.

Emirates and Thales already have an existing multi-million dollar deal to fit its Boeing 777X fleet with a next-generation Thales Avant inflight entertainment system. The new agreement is part of the Emirates and Thales plans to develop and enhance the state-of-the-art inflight entertainment and connectivity (IFEC) on the B777X fleet.

Over the years, Emirates has invested over US$200 million to equip its aircraft with connectivity. Demand for wi-fi onboard has been steadily increasing and today over 800,000 passengers per month connect while inflight. Emirates offers all its customers 20MB of complimentary wi-fi data onboard, while Emirates Skywards members in First Class and Business Class enjoy unlimited complimentary wi-fi and discounted plans in Economy Class.

Emirates, Thales and Inmarsat have invested heavily in the new-generation wi-fi solution and will work together to meet increasing demand for wi-fi onboard. Broadband connectivity speeds coupled with Thales’s Avant innovative and highly customisable IFE system will provide a further boost to Emirates’ award-winning inflight entertainment system, ice.

Emirates is the largest operator of the Boeing 777 aircraft, one of the most popular and advanced wide-bodied aircraft in commercial operation today. The airline has 165 B777s in its fleet, and a further 164 on firm order, including 150 of the next-generation B777X aircraft.