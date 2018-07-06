Emirates Partners with Dubai Parks and Resorts for Exclusive Visitor Pass

Emirates has partnered with Dubai Parks and Resorts, the largest integrated theme park destination in the region, to offer its customers special privileges to four theme parks and 100 rides and attractions over two days.

Emirates customers can enjoy a special bundle offer with added value when they purchase a two-day Dubai Parks and Resorts entry pass. The pass will give them access to all four parks: Motiongate Dubai, Bollywood Parks Dubai, Legoland Dubai and Legoland Water Park.

Customers with an existing Emirates booking can go to the ‘Manage your booking’ tab on emirates.com to book the two-day entry to Dubai Parks and Resorts.

Customers can choose to visit any of the four parks over two days for AED 495 (approximately €115) for adults and AED 435 (approximately €100) for children. The destination offers over 100 rides and attractions, as well as retail, dining and entertainment options. For more information, click here.

The exclusive pass from Emirates and Dubai Parks and Resorts comes with a special RFID (radio-frequency identification) wristband giving customers extra privileges such as: