Emirates Passengers Can Use Boarding Pass as ‘My Emirates Pass’

Emirates is granting all of its passengers a special pass to explore Dubai and the United Arab Emirates this summer. ‘My Emirates Pass’ turns the Emirates boarding pass into an exclusive membership card, providing travellers with special benefits and discounts of up to 50% off in more than 500 leisure and retail outlet locations across the UAE.

Emirates passengers flying to and through Dubai between 1 May and 31 August 2019 can take advantage of My Emirates Pass by simply presenting their boarding pass and a valid form of identification (local terms and conditions apply) in any of the participating outlets. UAE residents and nationals returning back home to Dubai during this time can also benefit from the offers using My Emirates Pass.

The exclusive pass allows customers to redeem up to 50% off in over 400 fine dining restaurants, luxury wellness treatments in almost 50 spas, and leisure activities such as indoor skiing and water amusement parks. Customers can also take advantage and redeem up to 30% off at international retail outlets, including popular fashion and fitness brands.

The Emirates Pass allows visitors to access the breadth and depth of Dubai’s dining, attractions and shopping scene and is a great resource for experiencing everything the city has to offer.

Mohammad Al Hashimi, Emirates’ Vice President, Commercial Products Dubai, said: “The Emirates Pass puts Dubai’s ever-growing list of attractions and experiences at our customers’ fingertips. Whether they are here for a week or weekend, there is something for everyone to experience and see – for less.”