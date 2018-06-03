Emirates Passengers from Ireland Can Use Boarding Pass for Discount Offers in Dubai

Emirates is granting all passengers a special pass to explore Dubai and the United Arab Emirates this summer. ‘My Emirates Pass’ turns the Emirates boarding pass into an exclusive membership card, giving travellers exclusive offers and discounts within the UAE.

Emirates customers flying to or through Dubai between 1st June and 31st August 2018 can take advantage of a range of offers at some of Dubai’s best known hotspots by simply showing their boarding pass (local terms and conditions apply) and a valid form of identification.

My Emirates Pass gives customers exclusive offers at over 250 locations, including world-class restaurants. Special privileges are also available on a range of leisure activities, including visits to theme parks or luxury spas across the city. For the first time, retail outlets have also been added to the mix giving special discounts at select fashion and fitness brands.

Deals include:

– 20% discount off total bill at the restaurant Ayamna, at the 5-star Atlantis the Palm

– 15% discount on 1-Day/3-Day/7-Day Pass and City of Lights city sightseeing tours

– 20% discount on 1-Day Bollywood Parks Dubai admission ticket at Dubai Parks and Resorts

– 20% discount on 1-Day Legoland Dubai admission ticket at Dubai Parks and Resorts

– 50% off for first-time flyers at IFly Dubai

– 20% discount on spa massages and treatments at Al Maha, a luxury collection desert resort and spa

“My Emirates Pass is the best way to explore Emirates’ hub Dubai and the rest of the United Arab Emirates,” said Mohammad Al Hashimi, Vice President, Commercial Products Dubai, Emirates. “Dubai is one of the world’s most vibrant cities, with a diverse array of experiences to suit every taste. The city has a growing list of new attractions and world-class facilities, giving visitors something new to explore whether it’s their first time or a return trip.”

For a full list of My Emirates Pass offers, visit: www.emirates.com/english/destinations_offers/myemiratespass/