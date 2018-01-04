News

Emirates Says Hello 2018 with January Fare Deals

Emirates has announced its January fare sale, with deals on Economy Class and Business Class flights to popular destinations such as Dubai, Cape Town, Mauritius, Bangkok, Hong Kong, Perth, and Sydney, with return flights starting from €446 to Dubai, €678 to Cape Town, and €958 to Australia.

The special sale, until 21st January, includes eight destinations across the Emirates’ global network for a travel period beginning on 26th March and ending on 15th June 2018.

Emirates January Sale Jumeirah Beach Park Dubai

The return fares, inclusive of all taxes and charges include:

  • Economy Class fares to Dubai from €446 Economy Class, with Business Class from €2,721. Make the most of the Easter long weekend and experience the Dubai World Cup, the world’s most prestigious equestrian event.
  • Explore Cape Town’s many beaches, hike Cradle Mountain and taste test home-grown artisan wines. Fares from €678 in Economy Class and €3,079 in Business Class.
  • Book your dream backpacking trip to Thailand with Economy Class fares to Bangkok from €499.
  • Treat yourself to a week on Mauritius with return fares from €798 in Economy Class or Business Class from €2,937.
  • Visit family and friends in Brisbane, from €958 in Economy Class.


NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 50 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 40 years.

