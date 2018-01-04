Emirates Says Hello 2018 with January Fare Deals

Emirates has announced its January fare sale, with deals on Economy Class and Business Class flights to popular destinations such as Dubai, Cape Town, Mauritius, Bangkok, Hong Kong, Perth, and Sydney, with return flights starting from €446 to Dubai, €678 to Cape Town, and €958 to Australia.

The special sale, until 21st January, includes eight destinations across the Emirates’ global network for a travel period beginning on 26th March and ending on 15th June 2018.

The return fares, inclusive of all taxes and charges include: