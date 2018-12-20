News

Emirates Says Thanks to the Trade in the West

The Emirates team headed West yesterday to thank the travel agents based in Connaught for their support throughout the year. All enjoyed a superb lunch at Kirwans Lane in Galway and were introduced to the new Emirates tagline, ‘Fly Emirates, Fly Better’.

Maura Fahy, Fahy Travel; Marie Grenham, Grenham Travel; Anita Thomas, Emirates; and Emer McDermott, Travel Counsellors

Enda Corneille, Emirates; Caroline O’Toole, Fahy Travel; Anita Thomas, Emirates; Maura Fahy, Fahy Travel; Pearse Keller, Keller Travel; and Frances Grogan, Grogan Travel

Emer McDermott, Travel Counsellors; Marie Grenham, Grenham Travel; Helena Sweeney, Emirates; Frances Grogan, Grogan Travel; and 
Jerome Kiely, Westport Travel

Emma Kilkelly, Kilkelly Travel; Michael Kelly, Keller Travel; Annette Hynes, Corrib Travel; and Enda Corneille, Emirates

News

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

