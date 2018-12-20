Emirates Says Thanks to the Trade in the West
The Emirates team headed West yesterday to thank the travel agents based in Connaught for their support throughout the year. All enjoyed a superb lunch at Kirwans Lane in Galway and were introduced to the new Emirates tagline, ‘Fly Emirates, Fly Better’.
Maura Fahy, Fahy Travel; Marie Grenham, Grenham Travel; Anita Thomas, Emirates; and Emer McDermott, Travel Counsellors
Enda Corneille, Emirates; Caroline O’Toole, Fahy Travel; Anita Thomas, Emirates; Maura Fahy, Fahy Travel; Pearse Keller, Keller Travel; and Frances Grogan, Grogan Travel
Emer McDermott, Travel Counsellors; Marie Grenham, Grenham Travel; Helena Sweeney, Emirates; Frances Grogan, Grogan Travel; and
Jerome Kiely, Westport Travel
Emma Kilkelly, Kilkelly Travel; Michael Kelly, Keller Travel; Annette Hynes, Corrib Travel; and Enda Corneille, Emirates
