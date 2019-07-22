Emirates ‘Scores a Try’ with New Dubai Rugby Sevens A380 Livery

Emirates, title sponsor of the Emirates Airline Dubai Rugby Sevens, has revealed a brand new livery dedicated to the milestone 50th staging of Dubai’s flagship sporting event and one of the key tournaments on the HSBC World Rugby Sevens series.

The new livery serves as a symbol of the airline’s commitment to the long-standing Emirates Airline Dubai Rugby Sevens and features a large scale version of male and female rugby players in action against a red backdrop. As a nod to the multi-cultural makeup of rugby-loving nations that compete in the Emirates Airline Dubai Rugby Sevens, the airline called on its own cabin crew rugby teams, the Flying Muppets and EK Firebirds, to welcome the new livery. The two squads ran through drills and scrums around the aircraft as it was being pushed out of the Emirates Engineering hangar. The Emirates Airline Dubai Rugby Sevens themed A380 livery took flight to Glasgow on 20 July and is scheduled to visit rugby loving nations over the course of the next few months.

Gary Chapman, President, Emirates Group Services & dnata, said: “This livery is one of the many ways we are celebrating the milestone 50th anniversary of the Emirates Airline Rugby Sevens. For the rest of the year it will fly across the world, inspiring new and diehard rugby fans everywhere to share in the excitement. With three days of exhilarating rugby action, fantastic family activities and incredible entertainment from pop icon Kylie Minogue, it’s going to be the perfect celebration of Dubai’s favourite sporting event.”

As the longest running sports event in the Middle East, the Emirates Airline Dubai Rugby Sevens, taking place from 5-7 December, has grown to become one of the world’s premier rugby events, hosting the first leg of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series and the second leg of the HSBC World Rugby Women’s Sevens Series. It also plays host to an ever-popular and growing international Invitation Tournament, featuring rugby and netball teams from all over the world, with over 300 teams participating across all age groups. This year, over 100,000 fans and spectators will pass through the Sevens gates across the three days. The 50th edition of Dubai’s largest sporting and social event will also see international pop star Kylie Minogue headlining a concert on Friday 6 December.

Emirates connection to the game of rugby goes back to 1987, when the airline became the Dubai Rugby Sevens event’s Official Sponsor. Emirates has focused its efforts on supporting rugby as a valuable way of engaging with customers and fans of the sport.

In 2019, Emirates will be celebrating another highlight on the rugby calendar, as the official worldwide partner and official airline of the Rugby World Cup, being staged in Japan. Emirates currently sponsors the World Rugby Referees and Match Officials in addition to a partnership with the UAE Rugby Association.