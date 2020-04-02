Emirates Skywards Relaxes Policies to Support Members

The Emirates Skywards loyalty programme is supporting its 27+ million members by relaxing policies, adding flexibility and adding extensions, giving members the reassurance they need during the global pandemic.

Retaining Tier Status

Emirates Skywards Silver, Gold and Platinum members with a tier review date prior to 1 March 2021 will retain their current status with just 80% of the usual travel requirements. This means Silver members now need to accumulate only 20,000 tier Miles, Gold members 40,000 and Platinum 120,000 to retain their status.

Extending Tier Status

Emirates Skywards Silver, Gold and Platinum members, who are unable to retain their existing tier during status reviews that fall between March and September 2020, will have their status automatically extended until 31 December 2020.

Extending Miles Validity

Members who have Skywards Miles expiring soon need not worry – the loyalty programme has extended their validity until 31 December 2020. Skywards Miles can be redeemed up to 11 months in advance across an extensive range of rewards, including flight tickets on Emirates and partner airlines, flight upgrades, hotel stays, and money-can’t-buy experiences. As an example, in April members can use their Skywards Miles to book an Emirates flight ticket for travel in March 2021.

While staying in and working from home, members can still earn Skywards Miles on their everyday online purchases by using their Emirates Skywards co-branded credit cards to bank their Miles for future flight rewards. More information is available on the Skywards section of the Emirates App and www.emirates.com/skywards.

The Emirates Skywards team is working 24×7 behind the scenes to support its 27 million members with their queries and concerns, and also on a range of attractive new offers and products that members will benefit from once Emirates’ services are back on track.

Emirates Skywards members can view full details of their rebooking options here: https://www.emirates.com/ae/english/help/keep-your-ticket/