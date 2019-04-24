Emirates to Expand Reach in India with SpiceJet Codeshare Partnership

Emirates and SpiceJet have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to enter into a reciprocal codeshare agreement, which, subject to government approvals, will enable Emirates to leverage SpiceJet’s strong domestic presence in India and add six new destinations – Amritsar, Jaipur, Pune, Mangalore, Madurai and Calicut – to the nine existing cities served by Emirates.

This will bolster Emirates’ already-extensive network, adding 67 weekly connections between Emirates’ hub in Dubai to these six fast-growing destinations in India. This includes increased domestic connectivity from Emirates’ nine Indian gateways to points such as Goa, Hubli, Guwahati, Vishakhapatnam and Tuticorin, which would allow for a greater variety of travel options between Emirates and SpiceJet flights.

“Our journey in India has been defined by progressive investment, partnership and growth,” said Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ Divisional Senior Vice President, Strategic Planning, Revenue Optimisation and Aeropolitical Affairs. “We constantly try to improve and provide our customers with greater flexibility and travel choices. This partnership with SpiceJet and the mutual expansion of our network will go a long way in further enhancing the travel experience of our customers in India as well as those heading into India, benefiting travellers and businesses alike.”

SpiceJet is India’s second-largest airline in terms of domestic market share. Founded in 2005, it now serves 51 cities in India and nine international destinations.