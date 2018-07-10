News

Emirates to Recruit Cabin Crew in Dublin Next Saturday

Emirates is returning to Dublin to look for Irish candidates to join its multinational cabin crew team. The Dubai-based airline is holding a cabin crew recruitment Open Day in Dublin on Saturday 14th July 2018 from 8.00am at the Clayton Hotel Burlington Road, Upper Leeson Street, Dublin 4.

The airline is looking for women and men to fill the new positions, which have been created due to the continued growth of the airline with the recent addition of new routes on the Emirates network and additional aircraft.

Cabin crew are offered an employment package that includes a variety of benefits such as a tax-free income, free, high-standard shared accommodation in Dubai, free transport to/from work, and medical and dental cover, as well as exclusive discounts on shopping and leisure activities in Dubai.

Emirates also offers attractive concessional travel benefits to cabin crew, their families and friends. This is a much-loved benefit with Emirates operating two daily flights between Dublin and Dubai and beyond to destinations across six continents.

There are a number of criteria that need to be filled in order to be considered. These include applicants being at least 21 years of age at the time of joining and have an arm reach of 212cm when standing on tiptoes. Further information about the venue in Dublin and requirements for the selection process, as well as cabin crew starting salary and benefits can be found at: www.emiratesgroupcareers.com/cabin-crew/.

Enda Corneille, Country Manager Ireland, Emirates, said: “Our cabin crew are open-minded, helpful, friendly and service-orientated and that’s what we need from candidates in order to deliver Emirates’ award-winning onboard experience to customers. This open day is a great opportunity for people to get their career off to a flying start. Applicants just need to drop in to the Open Day with an up-to-date CV in English and a recent photograph. Pre-registration is not required.

“Candidates will need to come prepared to spend the full day at the venue. Shortlisted candidates will be informed of timings for further assessments and interviews.

“It is an exciting time for us as Emirates continues to grow and we encourage interested applicants to attend and meet some of our cabin crew recruitment team, who will be happy to answer any questions about the role and life in Dubai.”

Emirates currently flies to over 161 destinations operating a modern fleet of all wide-body aircraft. The airline is the largest global operator of the Boeing 777 and the Airbus A380 aircraft. Emirates offers candidates an outstanding career opportunity, in-depth training, and an unmatched cultural exposure working within a truly international team from over 135 nationalities including 555 from Ireland.

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 52 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 42 years.

