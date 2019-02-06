Emirates to Recruit Cabin Crew with Open Days in Galway and Limerick

Emirates is to hold a cabin crew recruitment Open Day in Galway at 8.00am on Wednesday 20th February at the Clybaun Hotel, Clybaun Road, Knocknacarra, in Co Galway. A second Open Day will take place in Limerick at 8.00am on Friday 22nd February at the Absolute Hotel, Sir Harry’s Mall.

The airline is looking for women and men to fill the new positions, which have been created due to the continued growth of the airline and the recent addition of new routes on the Emirates network, as well as additional aircraft.

Cabin crew are offered an employment package that includes benefits such as a tax-free income, free, high-standard shared accommodation in Dubai, free transport to/from work, medical and dental cover, as well as exclusive discounts on shopping and leisure activities in Dubai. Emirates also offers concessional travel benefits to cabin crew, their families and friends.

A number of criteria need to be met in order to be considered. These include applicants being at least 21 years of age at the time of joining and have an arm reach of 212cm when standing on tiptoes. Further information about the venues in Galway and Limerick, requirements for the selection process as well as cabin crew starting salary and benefits can be found at www.emiratesgroupcareers.com/cabin-crew/ .

Although not mandatory, candidates are encouraged to complete an online application on the Emirates Group careers website prior to attending an Open Day.

Enda Corneille, Country Manager for Emirates in Ireland, said: “Emirates has a strong interest in growing the number of cabin crew from Ireland in the company and we have seen a fantastic response from previous recruitment drives. Our cabin crew are open-minded, helpful, friendly and service-orientated and that’s what we need from candidates in order to deliver Emirates’ award-winning onboard experience to customers. I encourage anyone based in the West or South of Ireland who is looking for a rewarding and progressive career to make the most of this opportunity. Applicants just need to drop into the Open Day with an up-to-date CV in English and a recent photograph.

“Candidates will need to come prepared to spend the full day at the venue if required. Shortlisted candidates will be informed of timings for further assessments and interviews.

“It is an exciting time for us as Emirates continues to grow and interested applicants who attend will get to meet some of our cabin crew recruitment team who will be happy to answer any questions about the role and life in Dubai.”