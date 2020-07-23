News

Emirates to Resume Service from Dubai to the Seychelles

Emirates to Resume Service from Dubai to the Seychelles

Emirates will resume passenger services from Dubai to the Seychelles from 1 August, coinciding with the country’s re-opening to international tourists, operating flights five times a week with a B777-300ER. The Seychelles has had just 108 cases of Covid-19 and no deaths.

With the gradual re-opening of borders over the summer, Emirates has revised its booking policies to offer customers more flexibility and confidence to plan their travel. Customers whose travel plans are disrupted by Covid-19 related flight or travel restrictions can simply hold on to their ticket, which will be valid for 24 months, and rebook to fly at a later time, request travel vouchers to offset against future Emirates purchases, or request refunds via an online form on Emirates’ website or via their travel agent.

Customers from Emirates’ network can now travel to Dubai as the city has re-opened for business and leisure visitors with new air travel protocols that safeguard the health and safety of visitors and communities. For more information on entry requirements for international visitors to Dubai, visit: www.emirates.com/flytoDubai

Emirates has implemented a comprehensive set of measures at every step of the customer journey to ensure the safety of its customers and employees on the ground and in the air, including the distribution of complimentary hygiene kits containing masks, gloves, hand sanitiser and antibacterial wipes to all customers. For more information on these measures and the services available on each flight, visit: www.emirates.com/yoursafety

Customers are reminded that travel restrictions remain in place, and travellers will only be accepted on flights if they comply with the eligibility and entry criteria requirements of their destination countries. Visit: www.emirates.com/travelrestrictions

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 52 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 42 years.

Related Items

More in News

Hotel Kilkenny Summer breaks on offer

Michael FloodJuly 23, 2020
Read More

Minister Dodds welcomes Aer Lingus base at George Best Belfast City Airport

Michael FloodJuly 23, 2020
Read More

Emirates offer passengers free cover for COVID-19 medical expenses

Michael FloodJuly 23, 2020
Read More

Brittany Ferries to launch new Rosslare – Cherbourg route in 2021

Michael FloodJuly 23, 2020
Read More

Railtours and Iarnrod Eireann join to launch ‘Emerald Pullman’

Michael FloodJuly 23, 2020
Read More

Royal Caribbean Group extends Cruise with Confidence policy

Michael FloodJuly 22, 2020
Read More

Visit Birr Castle Demesne for a 400th Anniversary event

Michael FloodJuly 22, 2020
Read More

Green List is Published, Travel Confusion Continues

Neil SteedmanJuly 22, 2020
Read More

Safe International Travel Proposal In & Outbound Travel from the I.T.O.A.

Michael FloodJuly 21, 2020
Read More

Copyright © 2019 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland