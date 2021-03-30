News

Emirates to Showcase New A380 on Fully Vaccinated Flight

Emirates is showcasing the UAE’s progress in its vaccination programme with a special flight that will carry only fully vaccinated crew and passengers onboard. On 10 April 2021, special flight EK2021 will depart Dubai International Airport, returning a couple of hours later after a scenic flight over the UAE.

Passengers will have the opportunity to experience Emirates’ newest A380 aircraft which features the airline’s brand-new Premium Economy seats, and refreshed cabin interiors across all cabin classes.

In addition, customers can also try out first-hand, all the latest measures to help travellers enjoy a safe and smooth journey, including the new biometric and contactless technology which Emirates has recently implemented at the check-in areas and boarding gates at Dubai airport.

This month, Airbus has launched a travel companion app called Tripset. The application aggregates and provides flight and travel information to ease and restore passenger’s trust in their end-to-end journey when traveling by air during the COVID-19 pandemic. Tripset allows for passengers to be informed with the latest and most relevant travel conditions, restrictions and health requirements in place, without having to consult a variety of sources.

News

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland.

