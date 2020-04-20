News

Emirates Issues Another Trade Update

Emirates has issued an update for the trade, for customers affected by Covid-19, for tickets issued up to 30 June 2020 and who have a coupon validated for travel up to 30 November 2020.

Below are the options for customers, with a ticket based on the above requirements that are affected by the listed scenarios. Emirates passengers have the listed options that provide them the flexibility to fly with Emirates again when they are ready if they book a ticket before 31 May.

Ticket issued on/before 30 June 2020

Scenarios impacting tickets with at least 1 coupon with scheduled Emirates departure on/before 30 November 2020.

Flight cancellation: Emirates flight is cancelled for a specific date or route is suspended for a continuous period of time.

Travel ban: Where there is an explicit government notification that prohibits travel from either point of journey origin or destination.

Travel Advisory: There is general government advisory against non-essential travel but travel ban.

Visa process change/Quarantine: Visa process which required visiting an Embassy/Consulate OR mandatory quarantine at origin/destination.

Passenger is unable to reach Airport: Countries which have a government lockdown and are unable to reach airport.

 

Changes·     Changes and Reissues are permitted  with waiver of  Reissue Fee & Fare difference  in any RBD within the same cabin, to an alternate flight or to/from nearest EK online gateway within the same region where EK flights are operating

·     If passenger wishes to rebook/reissue to another region , no Reissue  Fee to be collected , however Fare  difference (if any) will  need to be collected

·     Please continue to use code “ROGW006  DUE COVID-19

Keep your Ticket·     Original ticket can be kept with an open coupons status for 760 days from date of original ticket issue

·     This ticket will then be accepted at face / residual value as payment for a new ticket for any date/flight

·     Changes and Reissues are permitted  with waiver of  Reissue Fee & Fare difference  in any RBD within the same cabin, to an alternate flight or to/from nearest EK online gateway within the same region where EK flights are operating

·     If passenger wishes to rebook/reissue to another region , no Reissue  Fee to be collected , however Fare  difference (if any) will  need to be collected

·     Please continue to use code “ROGW006  DUE COVID-19

·     Ticket can be refunded in full after 12 months from original date of issue, if new flight not booked prior to this date.

Refunds·    For flight cancellations, travel bans and lockdowns preventing travel,

unused portion of the ticket is eligible for refund without penalty

Processing delays may apply due to current backlog.

 

 

How to simply keep your ticket for the future

Customers can choose to keep their ticket and we’ll extend its validity to 24 months from the date of your original booking. The fare amount paid for the original booking will be accepted for any flight to the same destination/region* at any time with no fees during this period.

What do I need to do to select Keep you ticket option?

There is no need to keep a segment in the PNR to keep the ticket valid.  We are able to extend and validate ticket details for 760 days from the date of issuance.

Can I change the customer’s destination with ‘Keep your ticket’?

Yes, you can change the destination. It will be valid for one year from the date it is issued and can be extended for another year.

The fare you paid will be accepted for any flight to the same destination or within the same region. For example, if the original booking was for London, you can rebook it for Amsterdam at no extra charges.

The Emirates regions are:

·       Africa

·       Australasia

·       Europe

·       the Far East

·       the Gulf, Middle East and Iran

·       Indian Ocean Islands

·       North America

·       South America

·       West Asia

Are there any change fees with either option?

There are no change fees when rebooked within the 24-month period, so you have more flexibility for planning ahead.

Are these options available for tickets booked anytime?

These options are available for ticketed bookings made before the 30 June 2020. Bookings made from 01 July 2020 onwards are subject to the fare conditions applicable at the time the booking is made.

What if I can’t travel within this period?

You can extend the validity for another year. If you are unable to travel for any reason within this period you can request a refund in full.

We hope these options make it easier for you to book your clients on Emirates.  Your local sales teams welcomes any enquiries or clarification questions.

On behalf of Emirates team in Dublin, we thank you for your continued support during this challenging time.

For any further clarification, please contact your local Emirates representative or emaildubsalessup@emirates.com.

