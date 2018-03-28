Emirates Treats Customers to Special Food Offering to Celebrate Easter

Emirates is celebrating the Easter holiday with a range of treats available to customers across all classes onboard and in the airport lounges from 30th March to 2nd April.

Across all classes, customers can look forward to Easter-themed desserts onboard, including white chocolate eggs and specially made traditional buns – handmade using Emirates’ signature recipe with spiced dough and orange peel, sultanas and currents.

First Class customers can also look forward to a special Easter edition of the Lakrids ‘Egg’ Dulce de Leche Liquorice Balls in their personal goodie baskets. The seasonal menus are in addition to the regionally inspired cuisine served on all Emirates flights.

On Easter Sunday, festivities kick off in the Emirates lounges around the world. Customers in all seven lounges in Dubai will be able to enjoy traditional buns, chocolate hazelnut Easter cake, Easter delight with mango mousse and almond florentine, carrot cake and Easter eggs in a basket. Emirates lounges in other airports will also be serving special menus for the day.

Those travelling during Easter can enjoy up to 3,500 channels of on-demand entertainment on ice, including over 700 movies from around the world. This unmatched variety of content will continue to grow, offering even more choice. New family friendly movies include Paddington 2, Wonder and Justice League and, in April, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, The Greatest Showman and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

The Easter celebrations onboard and on the ground are part of Emirates’ commitment to enhance the customer experience with unique and seasonal offerings.