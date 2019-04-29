Emirates Unveils Pavilion for Expo 2020 Dubai

Emirates, Premier Partner and the Official Airline of Expo 2020 Dubai, has unveiled the design and concepts of its ultramodern pavilion for the six-month event. The Emirates Pavilion will utilise interactive technologies and design-thinking focusing on the future of commercial aviation.

Taking place from 20 October 2020 to 10 April 2021, Expo 2020 Dubai is the largest event ever staged in the Arab world with an array of unique experiences at 190 country pavilions, and a packed entertainment programme with daily live events, parades, music and cultural festivals, inspiring talks and workshops and more.

Food lovers and gourmands looking for innovative dining concepts will be able to sample cuisines from every corner of the globe, with over 200 dining experiences from casual food truck concepts to fine dining, and 34 ‘never seen’ before food concepts in Dubai.

World Expos have been taking place for almost 170 years, the most recent of which was in Milan in 2015. Ireland confirmed its participation in Expo 2020 Dubai last year.

It is estimated that 70% of visitors to the Expo 2020 Dubai will travel to the event from other countries over the six months, and Emirates’ network of 158 destinations in 86 countries will help facilitate that mobility and support the Expo in attracting 25 million visits through its marketing channels.

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates Airline & Group said: “We are incredibly proud to unveil the first details of the Emirates Pavilion today, which celebrates the themes of Expo 2020 Dubai. The aim for our pavilion is very much in line with that of Expo 2020 Dubai, to stimulate connections, create experiences and foster creativity and innovation, inspiring a commitment for a better future. The forward-thinking experiences will highlight the best that is yet to come in aviation, and will be a platform to showcase how important mobility is for the world today and in the future.

“Emirates and the wider transportation ecosystem here in the UAE will play a key role in providing connectivity for a successful Expo 2020, and the economic impact of the transport, hospitality and tourism sector will contribute AED 16.4 billion to the UAE economy, underscoring the vital role these industries play in generating economic value by bringing people together and breaking down barriers.”

Emirates has already broken ground on the pavilion and construction began in March 2019.

Her Excellency Reem Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of State for International Co-operation and Director General of Bureau Expo Dubai 2020, said: “We are excited to be bringing the whole world together to experience this incredible mega event. For almost 170 years, World Expos have united people in a spirit of inspiration and excitement for the future, and have amazed them with innovation, culture, art, food and fun.

“Air travel has transformed the ability of people to experience everything that the world has to offer. Expo 2020, and Emirates as our Official Airline Partner, will be bringing all of that together in one place, Dubai, in 2020 – and the Emirates Pavilion will tell the incredible story of the role that air travel will continue to play in transforming mobility and shaping our futures.”

The Emirates Pavilion

Guided by the three themes of Expo 2020 Dubai – mobility, opportunity and sustainability – the Emirates Pavilion was designed to reflect the dynamic lines of aircraft wings ready to take flight.

The 26 slanted architectural fins that cover the entirety of the pavilion will hold over 800 metres of LED lights to create multi-sensory effects and movement across the structure, showcased by lightshows during every night of Expo. The latest fabrication technologies, building techniques and sustainable design elements will be used, such as integrated solar arrays, sustainable off-site construction, responsive solar shading, and a verdant landscape on both the inside and outside of the Emirates Pavilion.

The 3,300 sq m three-storey multi-function structure will be located in close proximity to the UAE Pavilion and within walking distance of the Al Wasl Pavilion, the epicentre of the Expo 2020 Dubai site. The Emirates Pavilion will have the capacity to welcome more than 56,000 visitors per month during Expo 2020 Dubai.

Visitor Experience

The Emirates Pavilion will offer a glimpse into the changing world of commercial aviation and will help drive the discussion around the power of mobility and its advancements both in the air and on the ground, which ultimately enables the physical connectivity for people and products to move across the globe in a modern, efficient and environmentally sustainable way.

The interior of the Emirates Pavilion includes an enclosed floor plan that allows natural daylight to enter the space, reducing energy consumption. Experiential content will take centre stage, encouraging interaction throughout the visit. The second floor of the Emirates Pavilion will house an auditorium for speaker sessions and industry events, and the third storey houses a dedicated skygarden for visitors to enjoy the natural surroundings and green, open spaces.

The Emirates Pavilion will help tell the story of what commercial aviation might look like in the future – through topics that include the science of flight, advancements in engine technologies, new aerospace materials that increase performance and reduce fuel consumption, innovative fuselage interiors focused on elevating passenger comfort and well-being, and the future of the passenger experience at airports.

Using the basic principles of aerodynamics and the four forces of flight (lift, drag, weight, thrust), visitors will be able to understand the science behind flight, and learn about the basic principles of aviation. With aerospace design constantly trying to find ways to push flight to the limits, visitors will also explore how fast different technological developments will hit the runways.

Will the future of engines be electric? This is one of the questions that will be addressed as visitors learn about the advances being made in engine propulsion and thrust for next generation aircraft as well as cutting-edge propulsion systems that increase thrust and while burning less to reduce emissions.

The future lab will explore innovative metallic and composite materials that are being developed, improved and adopted to offer better flying performance. Whether it’s lighter weight with greater strength and less corrosion to ultimately improve fuel economy, these materials could become the building blocks for the aircraft of tomorrow.

The fuselage of tomorrow will help visitors dive into the phenomenal transformation happening in the world of cabin interiors. Whether its advancements in technology, materials or spacial design, the future of aircraft cabin design will take comfort and passenger well-being to another level, and redefine how we experience flying. Visitors will be able to explore dynamic seating layouts and ergonomics, immersive onboard experiences and intelligent interfaces, windowless fuselages, as well as the technology behind ‘smarter seats’.

Before passengers even board, future technologies at airports are transforming travel experience on the ground. Emirates Pavilion visitors will be able to explore a biometric end-to-end passenger processing system, which not only uses iris recognition, but also examines the emergence of wearable technologies, as well as multiple biometrics and human recognition systems such as brain scanning and voice biometrics.

Finally, visitors will be challenged to create and configure their ideal aircraft of the future, combining selected technologies and personal preferences for choices of wing, fuselage, engine, and other elements to help them define their own experience.

Of the 192 countries that have confirmed their participation in Expo 2020, Emirates will help facilitate and offer connectivity with direct flights to 67 of participating countries, and the airline continues to evaluate opportunities for new flight services to unserved or under-served markets to stimulate traffic and grow passenger links to Dubai.

The airline is also investing in cutting-edge biometric technology to facilitate seamless travel for passengers on the ground in Dubai, and more will be done in the years to come for a more connected and automated experience.