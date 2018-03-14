Emirates Unveils More Spacious Business Class Seats on B777 Aircraft

Emirates has unveiled a new Business Class cabin and configuration on its Boeing 777-200LR aircraft, with new wider seats laid out in a 2x2x2 configuration for the first time. The airline has invested over US$150 million to refurbish the 10 existing B777-200LR aircraft in its fleet.

The newly refurbished aircraft has a two-class configuration that offers 38 Business Class seats and 264 seats in Economy Class. While the Business Class seats are in the same design and shape of Emirates’ latest lie-flat seats, they are now two inches wider. The seats retain the champagne coloured finish and diamond stitch pattern on the full-leather cover, and the ergonomically designed headrest revealed on Emirates’ newest B777 in November.

The Business Class seat has a pitch of 72 inches and moves into a fully flat sleeping position. It also has touchscreen controls for the seat and inflight entertainment system, several personal lighting options, privacy panels between seats, a shoe stowage area, footrest and a personal mini-bar.

Overhead bins in the centre of the cabin have been removed for an airier and more spacious feel onboard. The cabin has electronic windows and the largest personal in-flight entertainment screens in Business Class at 23 inches wide. The cabin also features the Ghaf tree – considered the national tree of the United Arab Emirates, and now a signature design on the latest Emirates aircraft.

In addition, the new Business Class cabin features a social area – unique to the B777-200LR fleet. The mini lounge area features snacks such as crisps, sandwiches and fruit, as well as beverages for customers to help themselves to during the flight.

The offering will complement Emirates’ full service of regionally inspired cuisine prepared by gourmet chefs, and accompanied by some of the most exclusive wines, champagnes and spirits in the world.

Economy Class seats onboard the B777-200LR are 3x4x3 and have been refreshed to the latest colour palette of soft greys and blues. The ergonomically designed seats come with full-leather headrests that have flexible side panels and can also be adjusted vertically for optimum support. Customers can enjoy up to 3,000 channels of on-demand entertainment in ice with 600 movies, over 200 hours of TV, and thousands of music tracks every month. The aircraft is also equipped with wi-fi and Live TV across all classes.

The first refurbished B777-200LR aircraft has gone into service to Fort Lauderdale and the others are planned for several destinations including Emirates’ most recently announced destination: Santiago, Chile.