Emirates Waives Change Dates or Reissue Charges

Due to the changing situation of Covid-19, Emirates has updated its waiver policy to allow  passengers the choice to change travel dates or reissue their ticket without penalty. Emirates will waive change and reissue fees on all new tickets issued on/from Thursday 5 March to Tuesday 31 March 2020.

What does this mean?

  • Change fees and reissue fees are not applicable to new tickets issued on/from Thursday 5 March to Tuesday 31 March 2020, regardless of travel date
  • Endorsement box must show ‘ROGW006 Due Corona Virus’
  • If there is a difference in the airfare or applicable taxes, due to the reissue/reroute of the ticket, the additional amount will need to be collected.
  • Customers can change their booking to any date for travel until system range, in the same booking class as per booked and ticketed information.

Enda Corneille, Country Manager – Ireland, Emirates

Enda Corneille, Country Manager – Ireland, Emirates, said: “Thank you for your continuous support and management of your client’s bookings and ticket requirements on Emirates services. We are committed to ensuring you receive timely updates and relevant information on the current situation. Please refer to or Help Page on our website for all current updates.”

If you require any further clarification or support, contact your local Emirates Sales Team or email dubsalessup@emirates.com

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News.

