Emiratis to Read All About Luxury Ireland

The editors of three popular lifestyle magazines in the UAE are visiting Ireland this week – including Dublin, Adare, Wicklow and Kildare – as guests of Tourism Ireland and Fáilte Ireland. The aim of the trip is to highlight Ireland’s superb luxury tourism offering, from our five-star resorts and spas, to our superb high-end shopping, to their readers in the UAE.

Above, the magazine editors from the UAE about to enjoy a horse and carriage ride around the grounds of Adare Manor, with Katie Harvey, Tourism Ireland (third right) and Christine Walsh, Fáilte Ireland (right).

The journalists, who have a combined readership of more than 310,000 people, will write all about Ireland’s luxury tourism experiences in their articles on their return. Their action-packed itinerary includes an ‘Art Tea’ at The Merrion in Dublin and personal shopping at Brown Thomas in Dublin, as well as visits to Newbridge Silverware Visitor Centre, Kildare Village, and the Irish National Stud & Gardens.

“Tourism Ireland was delighted to invite these influential magazine editors to visit Ireland to sample some of our luxury tourism experiences at first-hand,” said Aisling McDermott, Tourism Ireland’s Manager Asia & Middle East. “Fact-finding visits like this provide an excellent opportunity to showcase Ireland through the media in the UAE – highlighting our rich culture and heritage, our boutique hotels and luxury resorts, and not forgetting our luxury shopping and spa experiences.”