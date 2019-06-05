News

Enjoy a Hassle-Free Experience at Cork Airport Before You Fly

Enjoy a Hassle-Free Experience at Cork Airport Before You Fly

Book Your Parking in Advance Online for the Best Rates from €5 a Day.

Cork Airport, Ireland’s fastest growing and most punctual airport, is expecting a total of 2.6 million passengers to use the airport this year, a projected growth of +8%. The crew at Cork Airport look forward to welcoming all passengers to the airport and are here to ensure your experience is as hassle-free as possible.

Passengers who book their parking at Cork Airport in advance online, on the Cork Airport website, can avail of parking from as little as €5 a day. All car parks at Cork Airport are less than a five-minute walk from the terminal – and there is also a courtesy bus service operating to and from the terminal.

To book car parking online, visit www.corkairport.com

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 52 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 42 years.

Related Items

More in News

Five New Routes from Cork Airport this Winter

Neil SteedmanJune 5, 2019
Read More

Explore Three New Destinations this Summer with Aer Lingus from Cork Airport

Neil SteedmanJune 5, 2019
Read More

Ryanair to Grow by 17% at Cork Airport this Winter

Neil SteedmanJune 5, 2019
Read More

Cork Airport’s Growth Continues with New Ryanair Katowice Route

Neil SteedmanJune 5, 2019
Read More

Start Your Journey at the Aspire Lounge at Cork Airport

Neil SteedmanJune 5, 2019
Read More

WestJet Hosts Lunch for Trade Trade at Westin Hotel

Michael FloodJune 5, 2019
Read More

Spectrum of the Seas Celebrates Inaugural Season in China

Michael FloodJune 5, 2019
Read More

Fiona Noonan Has Joined Cathay Pacific Airways

Michael FloodJune 5, 2019
Read More

Tourism Ireland Teams Up with Porsche

Michael FloodJune 5, 2019
Read More

Copyright © 2019 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland