Enjoy a Hassle-Free Experience at Cork Airport Before You Fly

Book Your Parking in Advance Online for the Best Rates from €5 a Day.

Cork Airport, Ireland’s fastest growing and most punctual airport, is expecting a total of 2.6 million passengers to use the airport this year, a projected growth of +8%. The crew at Cork Airport look forward to welcoming all passengers to the airport and are here to ensure your experience is as hassle-free as possible.

Passengers who book their parking at Cork Airport in advance online, on the Cork Airport website, can avail of parking from as little as €5 a day. All car parks at Cork Airport are less than a five-minute walk from the terminal – and there is also a courtesy bus service operating to and from the terminal.

To book car parking online, visit www.corkairport.com