Enjoy a Hassle-Free Experience at Cork Airport Before You Fly

Check-in to the Cork Airport Hotel or Cork International Hotel the night before your flight departs and let your holiday begin that little bit earlier

Cork Airport, Ireland’s fastest growing and most punctual airport, is expecting a total of 2.6 million passengers to use the airport this year, a projected growth of +8%. The crew at Cork Airport look forward to welcoming all passengers to the airport and are here to ensure your experience is as hassle free as possible.

If your flight is departing Cork Airport early in the morning, then there’s no better place to start your journey than the 4-star Cork Airport Hotel or the 4-star Cork International Hotel, located just two-minute and five-minute walks from the terminal. Both hotels provide a 24-hour shuttle service taking you and your baggage right to the terminal. For those of you catching an early flight, their Grab and Go Breakfast is an excellent start to your day. Book the Cork Airport Hotel direct here and save €10, or the book the Cork International Hotel here for the best rate guarantee.

Once you get to Cork Airport, the first Aspire Lounge to open in the Republic of Ireland, the Cork Aspire Airport lounge, offers a great range of food and drink, including a few local Irish specialities, as well as allowing you to fully relax in the bustling airport.

Take a seat and find a comfortable spot to call you own while you relax before you board your flight. If you are around for breakfast, enjoy Clonakilty black or white pudding with your hearty hot breakfast and get your day off to a great start. Throughout the rest of the day enjoy local foods such as Cashel Irish Farmhouse Blue Cheese on our cheeseboard along with Irish Soda Bread and relishes. There’s lots more that can be viewed on our menu.

The lounge, which has capacity for upwards of 80 guests, is open to all travellers, irrespective of airline or class of travel, and is the thirty-first Aspire Lounge to open globally. The space is also accessible to Priority Pass, Diners Club and DragonPass cardholders, along with guests of certain airlines.

Complimentary food, tailored to different parts of the day, along with drinks and newspapers are available, and there is a range of dedicated zones for business, dining and relaxing. Facilities include tableside charging and a comfortable, relaxing environment. Passengers can pre-book online here for a fee of €24.99 or pay €28 on the day at the lounge.