Enjoy A Hassle-Free Experience At Cork Airport Before You Fly

Book your parking in advance online for the best rates from €5 a day – then unwind in Swissport’s only Irish Aspire Lounge with entry from just €24.99 per person.

Cork Airport, Ireland’s fastest growing and most punctual airport, is expecting a total of 2.6 million passengers to use the airport this year, a projected growth of +8%. The crew at Cork Airport look forward to welcoming all passengers to the airport and are here to ensure your experience is as hassle-free as possible.

Passengers who book their parking at Cork Airport in advance online, on the Cork Airport website, can avail of parking from as little as €5 a day. All car parks at Cork Airport are less than a five-minute walk from the terminal, and there is also a courtesy bus service operating to and from the terminal.

Whatever the reason for travelling, there is no better place to start your journey than at Cork Airport in the new Aspire Airport Lounge. The first Aspire Lounge to open in the Republic of Ireland, the Cork Aspire Airport lounge offers a great range of food and drink, including a few local Irish specialities, as well as allowing you to fully relax in the bustling airport.

Take a seat and find a comfortable spot to call your own while you relax before you board your flight. If you are around for breakfast, enjoy Clonakilty black or white pudding with your hearty hot breakfast and get your day off to a great start. Throughout the rest of the day enjoy local foods such as Cashel Irish Farmhouse blue cheese on our cheeseboard, along with Irish soda bread and relishes. There’s lots more that can be viewed on our menu!

The lounge, which has capacity for upwards of 80 guests, is open to all travellers, irrespective of airline or class of travel, and is the 31st Aspire Lounge to open globally. The space is also accessible to Priority Pass, Diners Club and DragonPass cardholders, along with guests of certain airlines.

Complimentary food, tailored to different parts of the day, along with drinks and newspapers are available, and there is a range of dedicated zones for business, dining and relaxing. Facilities include tableside charging and a comfortable, relaxing environment. Passengers can pre-book at www.executivelounges.com/aspire for a fee of €24.99 or pay €28 on the day at the lounge.

For more information see www.corkairport.com/at-the-airport/departing/aspire-lounge-cork-airport

