Last-Minute Autumn Getaways with Haven Holidays from £99

Families wanting to grab a last-minute autumn break can explore the UK’s stunning coastline with holiday breaks starting from £99 for the whole family.

With a choice of 36 holiday parks, Haven encourages outdoor exploration with a packed entertainment and activities programme that offers families quality time in each other’s company. With the perfect backdrop for water fun, children can enjoy Haven’s water-based activities, including Aqua Jets, Turbo Paddlers, Fun Inflatables and the popular Water Walkerz, as well as taking part in Water Confidence sessions and the Learn2Swim programme. Of course, they can also head to the beach for an afternoon of sandcastles and rock pooling.

Haven also encourages families to embrace the wilderness with its Nature Rockz programme. Perfect for all ages, adventurers can explore the great outdoors and its wonderful wildlife, with Haven’s expert Park Rangers guiding their way. Families can also channel their inner survival instincts with Bush Craft activities, including learning how to track unusual animals, forage for edible forest food, and even master the art of water purification.

Children can also get involved with sports coaching from trained professionals, activity sessions including archery, fencing, its very own Football Academy, and aerial adventure courses, as well as entertainment from Haven’s cast of fun-loving, mischief-making characters from the Seaside Squad.

Prices for a four-night, mid-week break start from £99 for the whole family. This price is based on a family of up to four sharing a standard two-bedroom caravan at Devon Cliffs, departing on 1st October 2018.

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

