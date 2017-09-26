News

Enter Now for ITTN Travel Agency of the Year

Enter Now for ITTN Travel Agency of the Year

Would you like to be the 2017 ITTN Travel Agency of the Year? You could be celebrating like Fahy Worldchoice Galway! Nominate yourself here now: https://goo.gl/ScFJ9E

Submissions must be made by Friday 13th October 2017 and comprise the following:

  • Your name, job title and email address
  • Name of agency, head office address and phone number
  • Brief statement on agency, including USPs, awards, achievements, and marketing/promotion innovations in 2017
  • Agency website(s), social media platforms and YouTube links
  • One exterior and one interior photo
  • Why your agency should win (50 words maximum)

Submissions will be assessed by four judges: Sinead Grace, Tourism Ireland; Joan Scales, The Irish Times; Michael Flood, Editor, ITTN; and Sarah Slattery, Social Media Manager, ITTN – with the judging panel convened by a non-voting Chairman, Stephen Murray, Grant Thornton.

Four regional winners will be announced on Tuesday 31st October and the overall winner of the 2017 ITTN Travel Agency of the Year award will be announced at the 2017 Irish Travel Trade Awards Gala Dinner on Friday 24th November at the Clayton Hotel Burlington Road, Dublin 4.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 50 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 40 years.

Related Items

More in News

Catalan Tourist Board Aicard Guinovart

Catalan Tourist Board Appoints New UK & Ireland Director

Neil SteedmanSeptember 27, 2017
Read More
Tourism Thailand + THY 1

Elaine, Aoife and Judy Win Places on Tourism Thailand + Turkish Airlines Mega-Fam

Neil SteedmanSeptember 26, 2017
Read More
IMG_4294

John Cassidy and Eileen Penrose Win Amadeus Golf Day

Ian BloomfieldSeptember 26, 2017
Read More
The AmaPrima docked in Amsterdam.

AMA/KLM/Sunway Host Agents to Lunch with Style in Amsterdam

Michael FloodSeptember 26, 2017
Read More
Ryanair Aircraft

CAR Update on EU240 Compensation with Ryanair

Michael FloodSeptember 26, 2017
Read More
Travel Deals

Great Value Travel Deals – 26th September 2017

Sarah SlatterySeptember 26, 2017
Read More
IMG_4239

Brendan Barry Wins Two Tickets on Sri Lankan Airlines

Ian BloomfieldSeptember 26, 2017
Read More
Turkish Airlines B787-9 Order

Turkish Airlines Commits to Order 40 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners

Neil SteedmanSeptember 26, 2017
Read More
Finnair eNews Story 5

Win a Two-Night Break for Two in Helsinki with Finnair and Sokos Hotels

Michael FloodSeptember 21, 2017
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland