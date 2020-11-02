EPIC Wins Europe’s Leading Tourist Attraction 2020

Dublin’s EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum has been voted Europe’s Leading Tourist Attraction in the 2020 World Travel Awards. The Jameson Distillery Bow Street in Dublin has also been awarded Europe’s Leading Distillery Tour, while the Convention Centre Dublin has received Europe’s Leading Meetings & Conference Centre.

Lufthansa won Europe’s Leading Airline, Turkish Airlines received Europe’s Leading Airline – Economy Class, Aeroflot – Russian Airlines won Europe’s Leading Airline – Business Class, and Swiss First was awarded Europe’s Leading Airline – First Class.

In the travel agency sector, FCm Travel Solutions won Europe’s Leading Travel Management Company, Abbey Travel received Ireland’s Leading Travel Agency, Cassidy Travel won Ireland’s Leading Online Travel Agency, and Ireland Luxury Travel was awarded Ireland’s Leading Tour Operator.