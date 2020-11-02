News

EPIC Wins Europe’s Leading Tourist Attraction 2020

EPIC Wins Europe’s Leading Tourist Attraction 2020

Dublin’s EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum has been voted Europe’s Leading Tourist Attraction in the 2020 World Travel Awards. The Jameson Distillery Bow Street in Dublin has also been awarded Europe’s Leading Distillery Tour, while the Convention Centre Dublin has received Europe’s Leading Meetings & Conference Centre.

Lufthansa won Europe’s Leading Airline, Turkish Airlines received Europe’s Leading Airline – Economy Class, Aeroflot – Russian Airlines won Europe’s Leading Airline – Business Class, and Swiss First was awarded Europe’s Leading Airline – First Class.

In the travel agency sector, FCm Travel Solutions won Europe’s Leading Travel Management Company, Abbey Travel received Ireland’s Leading Travel Agency, Cassidy Travel won Ireland’s Leading Online Travel Agency, and Ireland Luxury Travel was awarded Ireland’s Leading Tour Operator.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, editor and proofreader for 53 years, and ITTN's News & Features Editor for 43 years. His travel blog is at www.thetravelbuddhist.com.

Related Items

More in News

Blue Insurance Appoints Maeve Slamon as Managing Director

Neil SteedmanNovember 2, 2020
Read More

Topflight Introduces Book with Confidence Guarantee

Neil SteedmanNovember 2, 2020
Read More

British Airways has launched a range of luxury and holiday deals

Michael FloodOctober 30, 2020
Read More

What to Expect at London Travel Week Virtual

Michael FloodOctober 29, 2020
Read More

ITB Berlin to Remain Virtual-Only in 2021

Neil SteedmanOctober 29, 2020
Read More

Almost 200 European Airports Facing Insolvency in Coming Months, Warns ACI Europe

Neil SteedmanOctober 27, 2020
Read More

Irish people hoping for a jet-set summer as Aer Lingus research unveils 2021 travel trends

Michael FloodOctober 27, 2020
Read More

IATA Urges Government Focus on Testing to Replace Quarantine

Neil SteedmanOctober 27, 2020
Read More

Irish Golfers Spend €584 per day on Golf in Spain

Michael FloodOctober 27, 2020
Read More

Copyright © 2019 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland