Equality and Human Rights Commission Slams Pontins for Anti-Irish Memo

British holiday park Pontins has agreed to change its work practices after news broke of an internal memo that instructed staff to block bookings from a list of 40 Irish surnames branded as ‘undesirable guests.’

Pontins, which has six parks across England and Wales, had distributed a memo urging its staff to refuse bookings from a list of Irish surnames including Boyle, Delaney, Gallagher, Horan, MacLaughlin, McMahon, Murphy, Nolan, O’Brien, O’Connell, O’Donnell, O’Donoghue, O’Reilly and Ward.

The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) launched an investigation after being contacted by a whistleblower and found that by declining to provide its services to guests of a certain race or ethnic group, Pontins was “directly discriminating on the basis of race” and was therefore in breach of the 2010 Equality Act.

Alastair Pringle, executive director at EHRC, said: “It is hard not to draw comparisons with an ‘undesirable guests’ list and the signs displayed in hotel windows fifty years ago, explicitly barring Irish people and Black people.

“Banning people from services based on their race is discrimination and is unlawful. To say that such policies are outdated is an understatement.”