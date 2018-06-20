News

Erika Wins Two Tickets to Hong Kong with Cathay Pacific

Erika Wins Two Tickets to Hong Kong with Cathay Pacific

Erika Mansfield, BCD Travel, Santry, Dublin, was the lucky winner of two tickets in the Irish Travel Trade News / Cathay Pacific agents competition. She told ITTN that she is “really excited and delighted to have won” and is looking forward to visiting this exciting destination in November.

Above, Alan Rogers, Cathay Pacific, presents Erika Mansfield, BCD Travel, with her prize of two tickets to Hong Kong.

Cathay Pacific A350

The Hong Kong-based airline operates the service with an A350-900 in a three-class configuration on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. The service is Dublin Airport’s first ever non-stop route to the Asia-Pacific region.

The Dublin flight arrives in Hong Kong early in the morning, providing a wide range of connecting options, with flights to mainland China, Japan, Korea, South-East Asia and Australia on the Cathay Pacific and Cathay Dragon networks.

Cathay Pacific, which is part of the Oneworld alliance, has flights to 197 destinations in 48 countries and territories. It operates a fleet of 144 aircraft with orders for a further 53 aircraft for delivery until 2024. Its short-haul subsidiary Cathay Dragon flies to 56 destinations in mainland China and other Asian countries.

Flight Times

In summer, the flight departs Dublin at 11.55, arriving in Hong Kong at 07.05. The return flight departs Hong Kong at 00.50, arriving in Dublin at 06.45.

In winter, the flight will depart Dublin at 11.00, arriving in Hong Kong at 07.30. The return flight will depart Hong Kong at 00.15 and arrive in Dublin at 05.30.

