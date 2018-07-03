News

ESB Partnership to Transform Shannon Airport into Low Carbon Green Campus

Shannon Airport is set to reduce its energy consumption by one-third by 2020 and deliver significant savings in partnership with ESB’s Smart Energy Services. The partnership will also see the replacement of an entire suite of older indoor and outdoor lighting with ultra-modern LEDs and explore how to make greater use of renewable energy such as solar PV panels.

Smart Energy Services, a business line in ESB, provides consultancy, capital funding, energy management services and implementation of energy projects for businesses that are large users of energy, such as airports.

Andrew Murphy, Managing Director, Shannon Airport, said: “Environmental sustainability has been a core objective of Shannon Airport since it was made independent over five years ago. We are the gateway airport for one of the world’s most pristine regions, including the Wild Atlantic Way. It is an absolute imperative for us that we make whatever strides are possible to support the environment – and our energy consumption is a key vehicle for this.

“This partnership with ESB is one of the most important initiatives we have taken on in that regard and we are committed to delivering on the targets we have set for it and pushing for other energy saving and environmentally friendly measures beyond that.”

Marguerite Sayers, ESB Executive Director, Customer Solutions, added: “ESB is delighted to partner with Shannon Airport as they transition to a low carbon campus, delivering significant reduction in energy consumption throughout the campus.

“Over the past two years, ESB’s Smart Energy Services has partnered with many customers with high energy demand and is on course to deliver €150 million in savings on energy costs for over 300 large businesses in Ireland and the UK by 2020.

“The partnership with Shannon Airport fits entirely with ESB’s wider purpose of creating a brighter future for its customers and the communities we serve, delivering on our reputation as a responsible, committed and trusted leader.”

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 50 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 40 years.

