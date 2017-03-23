Escape the Ordinary

Guests who choose one of our European adventures will have the chance to explore some of the most amazing destinations in the world. From the historic wonders of Rome and Florence, to the beautiful beaches of Palma de Mallorca, the buzzing streets of Barcelona and the turquoise rooftops of Santorini.

Plus, guests sailing from the UK can look forward to some brand new itineraries, with more short cruises onboard Independence of the Seas – including sailings to Ireland, where the welcome is warm but the Guinness is cold!