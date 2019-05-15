News

Escape to Salou!

The capital of the Costa Daurada is waiting for you, to fill you with a sea of sensations that will ensure that you will have magnificent holidays, whether you are with your family, your partner or your friends.

During the day, dive into the warm crystalline waters of the Mediterranean. Laze around sunbathing or have a go at surfing, kayaking, sailing and all types of water sports at one of Salou’s nine beaches and coves. Or have great fun at PortAventura World and Ferrari Land.

In the afternoon, take a stroll along the seaside trail or Promenade Jaime I, watch the sun set from the lighthouse scenic viewpoint, discover a whole new way of shopping – and fun is guaranteed at our exclusive cybernetic fountains show!

In the evening, sample some of Spain’s fantastic cuisine on the beach, along with the best leisure options on the Costa Daurada. If you should feel like going farther afield some day, the Roman heritage in Tarragona and the natural paradise of the Ebro Delta are close to Salou.

Come to Salou and you will see your dream holidays come true.

