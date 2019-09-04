Escape to the Winter Sun from Cork Airport

Chase the sun this winter from Cork Airport with Aer Lingus and Ryanair

The winter season kicks off at Cork Airport at the end of October but there’s no shortage of destinations to top up your tan and lounge by the pool direct from Cork Airport this winter.

Strong passenger growth in 2018 has led to a new twice-weekly winter service to Alicante with Ryanair in addition to the new year-round service to Malta, perfect for a winter sun holiday.

This winter will be the second year that the service from Cork Airport to Lisbon with Aer Lingus will operate. Flights depart twice weekly on Mondays and Fridays, making Lisbon the ideal destination for a long weekend break.

Malaga enjoys 320 days of sunshine a year and, even if you do get a rainy day, the long, long list of museums and things to do in Malaga mean you will not get bored for a minute.

Why not visit Lanzarote this winter? There are great beaches, interesting sights and plenty of restaurants and hotels, what more do you need? If that doesn’t tickle your fancy, what about Gran Canaria? Sail out to watch whales, walk in the Canary pine forests, have fun at a water park, wander its shopping streets, visit museums, or… just relax on a beautiful beach.

Tenerife has year-round warm temperatures and spectacular volcanic scenery as well as beaches, water sports and nightlife that ensures its constant popularity.

Both Ryanair and Aer Lingus fly direct from Cork Airport to Malaga, Lanzarote, Gran Canaria and Tenerife this winter.

To book your winter sun holiday, visit www.aerlingus.com or www.ryanair.com.

For a full list of scheduled routes direct from Cork Airport, click here.