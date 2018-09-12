Escape to the Winter Sun from Cork Airport

Chase the sun this winter from Cork Airport with Aer Lingus and Ryanair.

The winter season kicks off at Cork Airport at the end of October, and there is no shortage of destinations to top up your tan and lounge by the pool direct from Cork Airport this winter.

Strong passenger growth in 2017 has led to a new twice-weekly service to Faro, Portugal, this winter with Ryanair and a new year-round service from Cork Airport to Lisbon Portela Airport, Portugal’s main international gateway. It will operate twice weekly on Mondays and Fridays and will commence in October.

Malaga enjoys 320 days of sunshine a year and even if you do get a rainy day, the long, long list of museums and things to do in Malaga mean you will not get bored for a minute.

Visit Lanzarote this winter. There are great beaches, interesting sights and plenty of restaurants and hotels – what more do you need? If that doesn’t tickle your fancy, what about Gran Canaria? Sail out to watch whales, walk in the Canary pine forests, have fun at a water park, wander its shopping streets, visit museums, or… just relax on a beautiful beach.

Tenerife has year-round warm temperatures and spectacular volcanic scenery, as well as beaches, water sports and night-life that ensures its constant popularity.

Both Ryanair and Aer Lingus will fly direct from Cork Airport to Malaga, Lanzarote, Gran Canaria, and Tenerife this winter.

To book your winter sun holiday, visit www.aerlingus.com or www.ryanair.com. For more information on Cork Airport, see www.corkairport.com.