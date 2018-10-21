Ethiopian Airlines Pulls Dublin flights to Los Angeles

It was not entirely unexpected that Ethiopian Airlines would pull off the Dublin to Los Angeles route but the decision still came out of the blue.The last flight from Dublin is listed on the carriers web site as Friday 14 th December.The service had commenced in 2015.

The flight had used fifth freedom rights to pick up passengers on it’s Addis Ababa flight to Dublin operated by a Boeing 787 Dreamliner and onwards to Los Angeles.

It is understood that the airline will continue to offer flights to Addis Ababa from Dublin via Madrid with a journey time of up to 33 hours from departure to arrival.