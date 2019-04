Ethiopian Airways to Continue Dublin to Addis Ababa via Madrid

Ethiopian Airways are to continue their Dublin to Addis Ababa for the summer schedule.The flight will operate four days a week, via Madrid.The flight will be operated by a Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

The Addis Ababa -Dublin-Los Angeles flight has been terminated.Whilst the westbound fuel stops on the Addis Ababa to Toronto,Washington and Chicago will continue.