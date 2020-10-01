Ethiopian Offers Free Covid-19 Insurance Until March

For all sales made from 1 October 2020 to 31 March 2021, Ethiopian is offering passengers free insurance that will cover them for medical and repatriation expenses if they contract Covid-19 while overseas.

With country restrictions easing across the continent of Africa, Ethiopian has resumed operations to over 50 routes, including Abuja, Cape Town, Harare, Johannesburg, Lagos, Lusaka, Windhoek, Kilimanjaro, Nairobi, and Mombasa. Entry restrictions vary from country to country, with some such as Tanzania already removing the need to quarantine on arrival.

Alan Sparling of ASM Ireland said: “While right now VFR travel is the main booking driver for Ethiopian, it will change when leisure travel for 2021 kicks back in. We are already seeing Namibia and Tanzania open for tourism and we expect to see similar from other tourism locations across Africa.

“Our primary focus is to have Ethiopian flying direct from Dublin again as soon as we see the demand is there. In the meantime, we are working with our Star Alliance partners and passengers can travel from Dublin or Cork via the European gateways of Frankfurt, Stockholm and Istanbul. All schedules and prices are loaded into the GDS.”