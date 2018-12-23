News

Etihad Dreamliner for Dublin Four Times Weekly

Etihad Dreamliner for Dublin Four Times Weekly

Etihad Airways has announced a seasonal frequency increase over summer 2019 that will include four additional flights per week on a two-class B787-9 Dreamliner. The Dublin Etihad team led by Karen Moloney made the announcement at the annual Christmas lunch in the Stephen’s Green Club. They were joined by Vice-President Martin Drew and General Manager James Harrison, who flew in from London to join the festive lunch.

Etihad B787-9 Dreamliner

Ray Mooney, General Manager, Stephen’s Green Club, gave the guests a most informative brief on the history of the Stephen’s Green Club. Etihad’s B787-9 features 28 Business Class flat-bed seats and 271 Economy Class seats. The new schedule will be effective from 27th June to 15th September 2019.

Jill Maguire, Tropical Sky, and John Devereux, Travelopia Ireland

David Condon, GoHop, and Valerie Metcalf, FCm Travel Solutions

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

Related Items

More in News

Tourism Ireland Kicks Off US Campaign

Michael FloodDecember 23, 2018
Read More

Rebecca Kelly is to Join Princess Cruises in March

Michael FloodDecember 21, 2018
Read More

Stena Line Announces 25% Off Early Booking Offer

Neil SteedmanDecember 21, 2018
Read More

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year from Your ITTN Team

Neil SteedmanDecember 20, 2018
Read More

Irish Ferries May Stop Rosslare-France Service Next Year

Neil SteedmanDecember 20, 2018
Read More

Spanish Tourist Office Celebrates Christmas with Trade

Michael FloodDecember 20, 2018
Read More

Emirates Says Thanks to the Trade in the West

Michael FloodDecember 20, 2018
Read More

New Additions to TUI Holiday Collection for 2019

Michael FloodDecember 20, 2018
Read More

CAR Issues New Travel Agent and Tour Operator Licences

Neil SteedmanDecember 20, 2018
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland