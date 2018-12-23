Etihad Dreamliner for Dublin Four Times Weekly

Etihad Airways has announced a seasonal frequency increase over summer 2019 that will include four additional flights per week on a two-class B787-9 Dreamliner. The Dublin Etihad team led by Karen Moloney made the announcement at the annual Christmas lunch in the Stephen’s Green Club. They were joined by Vice-President Martin Drew and General Manager James Harrison, who flew in from London to join the festive lunch.

Ray Mooney, General Manager, Stephen’s Green Club, gave the guests a most informative brief on the history of the Stephen’s Green Club. Etihad’s B787-9 features 28 Business Class flat-bed seats and 271 Economy Class seats. The new schedule will be effective from 27th June to 15th September 2019.