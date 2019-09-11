News

Etihad Airways and Sixt Sign Airport Transfers Partnership

Etihad Airways and Sixt have announced a new partnership to provide airport transfers to passengers globally. Customers can now book the extra transfer service online for their flight via the Etihad website immediately after purchasing their airline ticket or up to one hour in advance.

The new service covers various car categories from limousines to SUVs – all operated by professional chauffeurs.

Jamal Al Awadhi, Vice President Product and Guest Experience, Etihad Airways, said: “It is important that our renowned Etihad experience exists across the entire customer journey. This new service enhancement provides a seamless transportation experience for our guests from their home to the airport and then on arrival at their destination.”

Vinzenz Pflanz, President Corporate Sales, Sixt, said: “I am delighted that we are expanding our strategic partnership to jointly offer our customers additional travel benefits. Our companies are not only two strong brands in the travel and tourism industry, we also operate globally across Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East and North America.”

