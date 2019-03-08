Etihad Airways Flies the Irish Special Olympics Team

Etihad Airways has flown the Irish Special Olympics team, their families and supporters to Abu Dhabi in advance of the Special Olympics World Games 2019, which will take place between 14 – 21 March.

The athletes departed from Dublin Airport and were given a special send off before they boarded their flight.

The games will see more than 7,500 athletes from 190 countries compete, contributing to make it the largest sporting and humanitarian event of 2019.

In addition to being held in the Middle East and North Africa region for the first time, the event is expected to attract up to 500,000 spectators and will be the largest global event to ever be held in Abu Dhabi, the UAE’s capital.