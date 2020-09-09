Etihad Airways Introduces Global Covid-19 Insurance

Etihad Airways is introducing Covid-19 global wellness insurance cover as part of Etihad Wellness, the airline’s new health and hygiene programme. Guests who are diagnosed with Covid-19 during their trip will not have to worry about medical expenses or quarantine costs when they fly with Etihad.

Duncan Bureau, Senior Vice President Sales and Distribution, Etihad Airways, said: “The safety, health, and wellbeing of our guests and employees is our top priority, during and beyond the flight. The introduction of global Covid-19 insurance, in partnership with AXA, builds on stringent measures already in place as part of our Etihad Wellness programme, championed by our Wellness Ambassadors.

“This additional cover will not only instil confidence to travel but also reassure our guests that we are doing all we can to keep them safe and protected. As more countries start opening their borders, we are making it as easy as possible for our guests to plan their next trip, hassle free.”

All Etihad tickets regardless of date of booking, traveling between now and 31 December 2020 will include Covid-19 insurance. Guests with existing bookings do not need to do anything – they are automatically enrolled into the programme. The insurance is valid worldwide for 31 days from the first day of travel.

Adelane Mecellem, Chief Executive Asia, Middle East, Turkey and Africa, AXA Partners, said: “At AXA, we are focused on improving the customer experience and wellness of individuals during these times. As such, we are proud to partner with one of the world’s leading airlines, Etihad Airways, and provide their extensive loyal travellers with new protection solutions when needed most.”

For new bookings, simply book your next flight on www.etihad.com, the mobile app, by calling the Etihad Airways Contact Centre in Abu Dhabi on +971 600 555 666 (UAE), or through your preferred travel agency – there are no forms to complete.

If you are diagnosed with Covid-19 while you are away from home, Covid-19 global wellness insurance will cover up to €150,000 of medical costs and up to €100 a day of quarantine costs in case of a positive diagnosis for 14 days. For support on how to claim your cover, call +971 4507 4002 for Arabic, +971 4507 4007 for English, or visit www.etihad.com/covid19cover for more information.