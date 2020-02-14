News

Etihad Airways Launches TravelPass to Frequent Fliers

Etihad Airways Launches TravelPass to Frequent Fliers

Etihad Airways has announced a partnership with a Norwegian technology developer, Braathens IT, to develop TravelPass. The system is a travel solution initially aimed at corporate and frequent travellers and will launch later this year.

The new technology provides a subscription-based travel solution, allowing Etihad to offer its frequent guests complete flexibility and ease with their regular and recurring travel arrangements.

Customers can purchase a TravelPass for a set number of trips or a particular travel period instead of purchasing flights one by one.

Subscription-based travel is good news for the aviation industry as it provides customers with the choice between prepaid trips and pay-as-you-fly options, meeting the demands of flexibility, ease of booking and cost-efficient travel management.

Robin Kamark, Chief Commercial Officer, Etihad Aviation Group, said: “The innovative TravelPass technology offers a revolutionary booking experience for corporate and frequent clients, who will also be enrolled into our award-winning Etihad Guest frequent flyer programme.

“By simplifying the travel process to just a few clicks, our guests have a seamless transaction through a platform that holds all your details in one place, gives you the flexibility to make changes to your bookings without fees, and gives you the choice to pay later.

“We know our corporate clients are time-poor and believe this innovative addition to our digital offering will improve the travel journey for subscribers.”

The Etihad TravelPass will be available to book on the Etihad website on a desktop or mobile, offering customers an enhanced digital experience that saves time by avoiding repetitive tasks involved in managing each booking, leading to improved customer satisfaction.

Svein Therkelsen, Chief Executive, Braathens IT, said: “Etihad is going to take sophisticated digital personalisation very far, everything from ease of use to customisation. They are an innovative player and they will continue in that direction to improve their customers’ digital experience using TravelPass.”

The platform is a logical extension of Etihad’s digital strategy that re-engineers the booking process for frequent flyers, improving their experience and loyalty.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 52 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 42 years.

Related Items

More in News

Perfect Day in the Bahamas – and Perfect Week for Agents with Royal Caribbean International

Neil SteedmanFebruary 13, 2020
Read More

Silversea Launches Solo Promo for Valentine’s Day

Neil SteedmanFebruary 13, 2020
Read More

ITTN’s Top Travel Deals – 13th February 2020

Neil SteedmanFebruary 13, 2020
Read More

Irish Cruise Market Grows by 13.8% – CLIA

Michael FloodFebruary 13, 2020
Read More

Travel Partners Group Announces 2020 Roadshow Dates

Neil SteedmanFebruary 13, 2020
Read More

European Airports Report Slower Passenger Growth in 2019

Neil SteedmanFebruary 13, 2020
Read More

Ashford Castle Only Irish Hotel Included in Forbes 2020 Honours List

Neil SteedmanFebruary 13, 2020
Read More

Fly the World’s Best Leisure Airline to Canada

Neil SteedmanFebruary 12, 2020
Read More

Cash Giveaways for Canadian Getaways

Neil SteedmanFebruary 12, 2020
Read More

Copyright © 2019 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland