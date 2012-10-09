Etihad Airways New Contact Numbers

Etihad Airways recently relocated to new Dublin offices and as a result contact numbers have changed to those below.
The main line is 01 765 1800:
- For Reservations and Etihad Guest Bookings and Enquiries, press 1
- For Travel Trade Support, press 2 or call direct at 01 524 5497
- For Group Bookings, press 3
- For Finance, press 4
- For Marketing, press 5
- For Ireland Sales Support, press 6.
sarah gill
August 26, 2016 at 11:48 pm
Do children’s buggies go free on flights?
Neil Steedman
August 28, 2016 at 7:29 am
For most airlines, the answer is yes. See: http://www.skyscanner.net/news/flying-babies