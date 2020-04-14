News

Etihad Announces Additional Flights to Dublin

Etihad Airways has announced a series of special passenger flights from Abu Dhabi to Brussels, Dublin, London Heathrow, Tokyo Narita and Zurich, in addition to those previously published. The three Dublin flights will operate on 15, 20, and 21 April using a B777-300ER aircraft.

Etihad Airways has been operating special flights that have allowed passengers stranded in the UAE due to Covid-19 restrictions, the opportunity to return home. The flights also support the ‘UAE Food Security Programme’ by utilising belly-hold capacity of passenger aircraft for cargo.

The airline continues to repatriate UAE citizens on return sectors, where possible, and carry fresh produce as belly-hold cargo back to Abu Dhabi.

In addition to these newly announced destinations, Etihad continues to operate special passenger flights from Abu Dhabi to several destinations, including Amsterdam, Jakarta, Manila, Melbourne, Seoul Incheon, and Singapore.

